Tenn. awarded $697K to test for lead in school drinking water

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - The state of Tennessee has been awarded a $697,000 grant from the EPA to test for lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities.
The EPA’s 3Ts for reducing lead in drinking water in schools and child care facilities will be used as a model by state agencies.
The agency’s 3Ts is Training, Testing and Taking Action for reducing lead in drinking water at locations where children are educated or receiving care.
The following is the 3Ts guidance model:
- Communicate, throughout the implementation of the program, the results and important lead information to the public, parents, teachers, and larger community.
- Train on the risks of lead in drinking water and testing for lead, as well as developing key partnerships to support the program.
- Test using appropriate testing protocols and a certified laboratory.
- Take Action, including the development of a plan for responding to results of testing conducted and addressing potential elevated lead where necessary.
The information gathered will be distributed to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) and the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE).
Under EPA’s new Voluntary Lead Testing in Schools and Child Care grant program, the agency has awarded $43.7 million in grants for testing for lead in drinking water.
The grants are awarded to all 50 states and District of Columbia to create or expand programs to test for lead in drinking water at schools and child care programs.
Through an action plan, the EPA is working to reduce lead exposure sources such as from paint, ambient air and soil and dust contamination.
