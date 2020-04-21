Southern Seven Health Dept. confirms new positive case of COVID-19 in Pulaski Co.

By Amber Ruch | April 21, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 2:29 PM

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed one new positive case of COVID-19 in its region.

The case, a man in his 30s from Pulaski County, is being isolated.

As of Tuesday, April 21, the health department reports a total of 23 positive cases in its region and no deaths. Those cases include:

  • Alexander County - 2 cases
  • Johnson County - 2 cases
  • Hardin County - 1 case
  • Massac County - 3 cases (2 of the 3 have recovered)
  • Pulaski County - 10 cases (2 of the 10 have recovered)
  • Union County - 5 cases

