SIU students volunteered to help Taylorville apartment complex residents under quarantine

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -Students at Southern Illinois University volunteered to help Taylorville apartment complex residents who were under a mandatory two week long quarantine.
One hundred thirty residents living in the Park Glen Apartment Complex were quarantined by the Illinois Department of Public Health on April 5 after three residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents needed daily wellness checks to assure that the virus hadn’t spread and that their individual needs were being met.
Local agencies were severely understaffed and didn’t have the resources to care for the residents.
Sarah Patrick, a faculty member in the SIU Carbondale’s public health and recreation professions program, reached out to the Christian County Health Department and offered the help of her and her students.
Patrick soon had a dozen student volunteers.
By April 8, the Student Outbreak Response Team (SORT) was trained and beginning to contact the residents.
Each student called residents living in 10 to 14 apartments, initially just getting preliminary information, including the number of people and animals in their home.
Students continued to reach out daily, asking residents about their physical well-being, whether they were showing any COVID-19 symptoms and what they might need.
Nyomi Devine, a Brisbane, Australia, native who is wrapping up her final semester to complete her master of public health degree, really didn’t know what to expect when she volunteered.
For her, after handling routine questions, the phone calls and conversations became personal.
“I thoroughly enjoyed speaking with the residents,” said Devine. “I often stayed and became someone they could vent to and share stories with. Their spirits and the stories they shared with me really warmed my heart. They appreciated my calls and looked forward to talking to me as much as I looked forward to speaking to them.”
In all, Patrick and the SORT team logged more than 278 hours helping the residents and officials of Christian County.
Students recorded information gathered during their daily calls on secure online spreadsheets.
The Christian-Montgomery Counties Emergency Management Agency team used the information gathered by the students to help drop off food, medications, mail and anything else the residents needed.
The students also assisted in bringing mViva, a new mobile collaboration platform for public health, to the county.
mViva helps short-staffed public health departments with contact tracing, quarantine and isolation initiatives, improving collaboration and efficiency.
The Park Glen Apartment Complex’s quarantine ended on Sunday.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported.
Click here for the full story.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.