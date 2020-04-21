SIC nursing responds to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) -Southeastern Illinois College students, faculty, staff, and retired faculty are making masks for local health care facilities.
The masks will provide some protection for health care workers, especially when combined with other precautions, such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.
The masks will be dispersed to the residents in living facilities so they may cover their face, mouth, and nose during visits from staff.
As of mid-April, 237 total cloth masks have been sewn together by the volunteers but supplies are running low.
“I’m using donated material, other supplies I have on hand, and a sewing machine my husband bought me for Christmas,” Kathy Volkening, SIC Nursing Secretary, says. “I plan on making masks until I run out of material, so for probably another week or so.”
20 N95 masks have also been constructed.
These type of masks meet health standards to filter out at least 95% of airborne particles.
Although they are the most common particulate-filtering facepiece respirators, N95 masks have been in severe shortage due to the high demand in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
