SEMO’s Business Administration Program coming to Sikeston, Kennett, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Southeast Missouri State University will extend its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) program to its regional campuses in Sikeston and Kennett, Missouri, and to the University’s Poplar Bluff delivery site beginning in fall 2020.
The degree program will be offered as an evening program for working adults, allowing them to major in general business and to select 24 credit hours across marketing, management, accounting, economics, finance and entrepreneurship courses.
“We have noticed a need for a business program in the region for some time, but more than that, for an evening program for working adults. This program fills both needs,” said Nathan Bullock, dean of Extended Studies at Southeast. “It will be offered at night with some online instruction. Our plan is that it provides a means for working adults to complete their education conveniently and move forward in their careers while maintaining their current jobs, or for younger students to get a business degree without leaving home.”
Courses in the program at Southeast’s regional campuses will be offered through a mix of Interactive Television (ITV), Zoom, face-to-face and online courses.
For more information and to register, contact the Kennett Regional Campus at kennett@semo.edu; the Sikeston Regional Campus at sikeston@semo.edu; or the Poplar Bluff Delivery Site at poplarbluff@semo.edu.
