Recipe for staying connected

Staying connected is quite the challenge these days.
My children have been out of school for several weeks now, and it appears we are in for the longest summer vacation of our lives.
Being in quarantine has its positives and negatives.
My kids, ages 15 and 10, will tell you not having to go to bed at a certain time, or get up at a certain time is a major plus.
However, they really do miss school and their friends.
My 4th grader, Makenzie, is quite the extrovert.
She is so thankful for technology so she can stay connected with pals through Facetime, texting, or regular Zoom sessions with her class.
Being at home more has also allowed for more extra time trying out recipes in the kitchen.
Makenzie thought it would be fun to incorporate both.
Since she can’t invite a friend over to bake, she decided to ask a friend if she would facetime her and they could make the recipe that way.
It’s not quite the same, but in these uncertain times you just have to get creative to try and resume some type of normalcy.
In this situation, it worked.
With her ipad propped up on the counter, Makenzie called up Carolina and it was almost like having her best bud right there in the kitchen with her.
Makenzie is on dance team with Carolina.
They were supposed to compete together in March and April in competitions in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.
The girls were so devastated to find out those competitions were canceled because of the pandemic.
They understood though, and they are trying to make the best of the current situation.
On this day, they made “Poor Man’s Pie” together.
Your family may have a different recipe for this pie, which may include some type of filling.
However, our family never used a filling.
Makenzie’s Grandma Sandy told her this is how her mother told her they made the “pie” during the Great Depression because they couldn’t afford any of the ingredients for the filling.
So, this one is simply a pie crust topped generously will butter, sugar and cinnamon.
You can use any pie crust recipe, but the fun part is trying to make your own crust.
You could also use a store bought one, but it’s way more exciting for the kids to try making a crust on their own.
For anyone who bakes, perfecting a pie crust is certainly a big deal.
So, why not start at an early age.
For this, Makenzie used her Great-Great Aunt Julia’s pie crust recipe.
This one uses Crisco, but those recipes with butter taste delicious too.
By the way, the girls’ pies turned out great and certainly didn’t last long in either household.
This is also certainly another memory for the 2020 scrapbook, and a story both girls will be able to share with their children and grandchildren one day.
Poor Man’s Pie
2 cups flour
1 ¼ teaspoon salt
Cut in 2/3 plus 2 tablespoons of shortening
Add 6-8 tablespoons of ice water
Lightly mix and form into ball
Roll out on floured surface and place dough on cookie sheet
Melt a couple of tablespoons of butter
Spread butter over dough
Top buttered dough with cinnamon and sugar
Cook at 425 degrees for about 15 minutes
Cut into strips and enjoy!