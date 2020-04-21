Rain and thunderstorm chances go up the next few days

A rather calm night expected across the area tonight. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s from north to south. Clouds will be on the increase through the morning hours on Wednesday. Those clouds will spread rain chances into the Heartland too. The morning hours look dry, but rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening hours and peak during the overnight hours into early Thursday. Everyone will make it into the 60s for highs tomorrow. Some parts of the Heartland could see 1 to 2.5 inches from now through Saturday. Looks like we dry out by Saturday evening into Sunday.