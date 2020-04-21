14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Graves County, Ky.

By Amber Ruch | April 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 5:23 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21.

Those new cases include:

  • A Graves County resident in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in his 90s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
  • A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
  • A Graves County resident in her 70s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in his 80s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in her 100s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
  • A Graves County resident in her upper teens tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.

That brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county to 82.

The health department urged people to make social distancing a priority.

