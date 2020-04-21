14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21.
Those new cases include:
- A Graves County resident in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 90s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 90s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 70s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 80s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 100s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her upper teens tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
That brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in the county to 82.
The health department urged people to make social distancing a priority.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.