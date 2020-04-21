1 new positive case of COVID-19 in Jackson Co., Ill.

The Jackson County Health Department reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21. (Source: MGN)
By Amber Ruch | April 21, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21.

The case is a man in his 40s who acquired the virus through local contact with a known or suspected case. He is in isolation.

As of Tuesday, the health department said there have been 49 total lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19 in the county, including six deaths. Twenty of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.

