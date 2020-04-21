Murray State University announces new campaign to assist students and families in need

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s “Racers Give” campaign will continue assisting students who are in need of financial assistance through the newly-established Racer Sustainability Fund.
The campaign hopes to raise at least $250,000 in private support to assist both incoming and current students beginning this fall with tuition, housing, dining and textbook expenses.
As part of the campaign, the Murray State University Foundation has approved $100,000 in additional need-based scholarships to be used for students.
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, along with wife, Karen have made a gift of $10,000 toward the campaign.
Other administrators, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the University have also made considerable gifts to match these new funds.
“During times like this, we have a duty to assist our students and others in need,” said President Jackson. “We are very grateful to the Murray State University Foundation for an additional $100,000 in scholarships for this fall. Karen and I are pleased to make our gift as we work to match these new scholarship funds in order to raise $250,000 or more in scholarships for students coming to Murray State. Please join us in this effort. In advance, I want to thank our alumni, friends, faculty and staff, and the broader campus community as we raise these funds.”
The Racers Give scholarship committee is currently reviewing awards for monies to be awarded to both new and current students through the campaign.
