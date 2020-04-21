Murray State University announces new campaign to assist students and families in need

“During times like this, we have a duty to assist our students and others in need,” said President Jackson. “We are very grateful to the Murray State University Foundation for an additional $100,000 in scholarships for this fall. Karen and I are pleased to make our gift as we work to match these new scholarship funds in order to raise $250,000 or more in scholarships for students coming to Murray State. Please join us in this effort. In advance, I want to thank our alumni, friends, faculty and staff, and the broader campus community as we raise these funds.”