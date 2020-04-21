Morehouse, Mo. man facing murder charge in 18 year old’s death

MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of an 18 year old found dead in rural Pulaski County, Illinois.
James A. Merritt, 32, of Morehouse, was arrested and charged initially on April 16 for trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.
After a search warrant was executed on April 16 at his home on Marshall Street in Morehouse, the New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Merritt on April 20 with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
He remains in custody at the Mississippi County Detention Center with no bond.
According to the Missouri state Highway Patrol, Haley Decker, 18, of Normal, Ill., was reported missing on March 4 to the Normal Police Department.
She was found dead on March 26 in the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge in rural Pulaski County, Ill.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Normal Police Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Cape Girardeau and Morehouse Police Departments.
