MoDOT seeing fewer drivers on road but higher distractions and speeding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stay-At-Home order across the State of Missouri has slowed traffic down quite a bit, according to one MoDOT spokesperson.
MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter said they have seen a decrease of passenger cars of nearly 40 percent due to the stay-at-home orders by the governor as COVID-19 sweeps across the nation.
This week is MoDOT’s Workzone Awareness Week and more crews are out right now fixing and maintaining the roads.
Schroeter said they have seen a decrease in congestion on the highways, which are good for crews; however, they have also seen more distracted driving as well.
"We also know people are distracted driving right now," Schroeter said. "There are a lot of pressing matters right now on people's minds. With less cars out there, I think people don't have to pay as much attention to their driving."
Schroeter said they work with the Missouri State Highway Patrol when it comes to drivers on the road. They found another big concern happening lately.
“We’re seeing some alarming speeds,” Schroeter said. “People over 100 miles per hour that highway patrol are encountering. That’s partly due to less congestion and people thinking that they can go that fast. Those are very troubling for us as this is our work zone awareness week as we kick off our spring and summer construction.”
Schroeter said it’s important to wear your seatbelt, put your phone down and make sure you are paying attention to the road and road regulations.
“It only takes one error in a vehicle for it to become a disastrous outcome,” Schroeter said. “We never let our guard down. This is just kind of a reminder that this is the time we ask everyone that travels out there to also pay attention too. Just because they’re are fewer cars or less congestion, you need to be just as diligent now as you ever would be.”
