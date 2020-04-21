Mo. Attorney General Schmitt files lawsuit against Chinese government

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, April 21 against the Chinese government, Chinese Communist Party and other Chinese officials.
“COVID-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering. In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real - thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," said Attorney General Schmitt. “The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions.”
The lawsuit alleged their actions to suppress information, arrest whistleblowers and deny how contagious the 2019 novel coronavirus led to loss of life and severe economic consequences in Missouri.
It noted the impact COVID-19 has had on Missourians, pointing out the number of jobless claims, the impact on Missouri’s unemployment rate and the impact on the state’s budget.
The lawsuit seeks relief on one count of public nuisance, one count of abnormally dangerous activities and two counts of breach of duty. Remedies could include civil penalties and restitution, abatement of the public nuisance, cessation of abnormally dangerous activities, punitive damages and more.
