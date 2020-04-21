Mercy Health joins Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program

“In our ongoing effort to care for our communities, Mercy Health is facilitating access to investigational convalescent plasma through participation in the National Expanded Access Treatment Protocol,” said Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke. “Throughout our markets, we have established a network of participating blood suppliers that will work at the local level to supply hospitals with convalescent plasma. The key to the success of this program is the donor population.”