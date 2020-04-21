Mercy Health joins Convalescent Plasma Expanded Access Program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital announced it has joined the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) national Expanded Access Program (EAP) for Convalescent Plasma as a treatment protocol for COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma is collected from individuals who have recovered from the virus.
It is then administered to patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to a severe or life-threatening stage of the disease.
Convalescent plasma has been safely collected and used at various times over the past century to treat polio, measles, hepatitis B, influenza, Ebola and other pathogens.
Due to the unprecedented need for an enhanced response to the pandemic, the expanded access to the program includes registered health care providers across the country.
“In our ongoing effort to care for our communities, Mercy Health is facilitating access to investigational convalescent plasma through participation in the National Expanded Access Treatment Protocol,” said Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke. “Throughout our markets, we have established a network of participating blood suppliers that will work at the local level to supply hospitals with convalescent plasma. The key to the success of this program is the donor population.”
Qualifying donors are people who have had COVID-19 and are symptom free for 28 days or longer.
Before donated blood can be used, it is tested for safety.
Then it goes through a process to separate the blood cells so that all that is left is the plasma with the antibodies.
Interested donors can donate at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.
