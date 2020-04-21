MDC: Leave wildlife wild

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Spring has sprung in the Heartland and that means you are likely to see more young wildlife outdoors.
Spring is the time of year for many wild creatures to build nests or to find places to raise their young.
Sometimes it appears the newborns or young wildlife have been abandoned, but that is not usually the case.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), young animals are rarely orphaned, even if they are found outside of the nest.
MDC agents say parents of the young are likely out searching for food and will return.
“If you see a chick on the ground hopping around and it has feathers, leave it alone and bring pets inside because it is a fledgling and the parents are nearby keeping an eye on it,” said MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Sherri Russell. “Fledglings can spend up to 10 days hopping on the ground while learning to fly. If you find one that is featherless, you can return it to the nesting area if possible, as it probably fell out of the nest.”
Russell also clears up a common myth with wild babies, mothers will not abandon their young because of human scent.
Another newborn many come across are baby rabbits. Sometimes they get injured by a family pet or a lawn mower.
First instinct might be to help nurse the injured bunny, but agents caution rabbits are not likely to survive in captivity. They can die of fright and from being handled.
Agents urge it is best to return the young rabbit to their nest and let the mother care for the baby. The best help is to leave them alone.
“While people have good intentions, the care and rehabilitation of wild animals requires special training, knowledge, facilities -- and permits,” Russell explained. “Without such care, wild animals will remain in poor health and could eventually die. And it is illegal to possess many wild animals without a valid state or federal permit.”
MDC also reminds the public that wildlife can be dangerous as they get older, carry parasites and diseases and can damage property.
