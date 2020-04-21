Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear: Schools to stay closed for rest of academic year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has called on Kentucky's school districts to keep classrooms closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The governor had already extended school closures a couple of times since the pandemic hit. He took it a step further Monday with his recommendation that schools remain shuttered for the remainder of the term. He also says in-person graduations should be called off. He's urging school districts to come up with alternatives such as virtual or drive-in ceremonies. Meanwhile, Beshear reported 102 more coronavirus cases statewide and six more virus-related deaths on Monday.
SUPREME COURT-REMOTE
Kentucky justices to hear arguments remotely for first time
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments remotely this week for the first time. The court said in a news release that the case is a family law appeal from Oldham County, and arguments will be delivered by videoconference. The public will be able to watch the arguments Wednesday through a livestream on the KET website. The arguments will also be available to watch later at the website. Justices are not meeting in person to observe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
CRIME VICTIM GRANTS
Applications available May 1 for funds to help crime victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say applications for grant funding under the federal Victims of Crime Act will be available next month. A statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said public agencies and nonprofit programs that provide direct services to victims are eligible to apply for the funding. Possible direct services eligible to apply include domestic violence shelters and child advocacy centers. Applications will be available on May 1 and must be submitted online by June 15. Awards will be announced in October.
SHOT THROUGH WALL
Kentucky man killed by bullet fired from nearby apartment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man has died after a bullet fired from a neighboring apartment unit pierced through the walls, a couch and the man’s back, authorities said. Frankfort police Capt. Dustin Bowman told news outlets that 20-year-old Samuel Sexton was in a friend’s apartment Sunday afternoon when he was fatally struck. News outlets report 20-year-old Trevor Fridenmaker was handling the gun that went off in an apartment across the hall and later tried to hide it. He was charged with manslaughter, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. It's unclear whether Fridenmaker has an attorney who can comment.
LOUISVILLE ZOO-SLOTHS
Sloth exhibit to open when Louisville Zoo reopens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials at the Louisville Zoo say a new sloth exhibit will open when the Louisville Zoo reopens to the public. Construction on the exhibit was nearly complete last week and zoo officials said in a statement that the exhibit will be one of the first notable events to occur when zoo officials know more about when the public can safely visit the facility again. The zoo is currently closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In the meantime, people can connect with the sloths virtually.
EMPTY BOWLS
Marshall University Empty Bowls fundraiser goes online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An annual fundraiser at Marshall University to help feed needy families has moved online. Marshall says its art school is teaming up with a Huntington pottery studio for the Empty Bowls alternative event. Marshall says the Pottery Place has more than 500 bowls and T-shirts listed on its website. The bowls were made by Marshall ceramics students but some were not finished before the school and the fundraiser were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The bowls and T-shirts cost $15 apiece. Proceeds will go to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, which serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.