Kentucky to honor COVID-19 victims with wreath laying ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will pay a tribute to those who have lost their battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21.
The Honor Guard will mark the 154 COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky with a wreath-laying ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort.
Governor Andy Beshear will show video of the ceremony during his daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Currently, Gov. Beshear has encouraged residents to illuminate a green light to show unity and support for those who have and are battling the virus.
“We’re thinking about these families,” the Governor said. “We’re going to continue to light our homes up green to let them know they are not alone, to show the color of compassion and renewal.”
On Monday, April 20, the governor reported 102 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,050 cases. He said 1,144 cases had recovered.
