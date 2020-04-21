Kennett Superintendent honored

“Chris Wilson embodies so many important attributes that school districts seek in their superintendent," said Dr. Doug Hayter, Executive Director for MASA. "He is dedicated to assuring that all students have opportunity to find success, he supports providing staff important professional development opportunities, and he works with his board and administrative team to assure the district has a clear mission and direction. Chris is also a valuable and active member of MASA, serving as a representative to the Executive Committee for the Southeast District and on the American Association of School Administrators Governing Board.”