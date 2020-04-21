Kennett Superintendent honored

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) has selected Dr. Chris Wilson, Superintendent of the Kennett Public Schools, as the recipient of the annual Robert L. Pearce Award for 2020.
Each of the eight MASA districts nominated a superintendent for the award.
The award was to be presented at the 2020 MASA Awards event on March 25, but that event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of that, Dr. Wilson received the award via a Zoom call during the Kennett Public School District’s April Board Meeting.
The Pearce Award includes a monetary award to the recipient and a scholarship for a student in the district of the award winner.
The award is among the two most prestigious for MASA members, the other being the Superintendent of the Year.
The award’s purpose is to honor Robert L. Pearce, a founding partner of Bonsack & Pearce, Inc., an architectural firm specializing in educational work.
Robert L. Pearce appreciated the importance of education and the vital work of school superintendents.
Wilson is the 34th recipient of the award.
“Chris Wilson embodies so many important attributes that school districts seek in their superintendent," said Dr. Doug Hayter, Executive Director for MASA. "He is dedicated to assuring that all students have opportunity to find success, he supports providing staff important professional development opportunities, and he works with his board and administrative team to assure the district has a clear mission and direction. Chris is also a valuable and active member of MASA, serving as a representative to the Executive Committee for the Southeast District and on the American Association of School Administrators Governing Board.”
Wilson’s entire administrative career has been with the Kennett School District.
He began as an assistant principal at South Elementary School, followed by an assistant principalship at Kennett High School.
He served as an assistant superintendent and then moved into the role of superintendent in 2010.
Wilson is a member of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) Governing Board and serves as the Southeast District’s representative to the MASA Executive Committee.
He is a member of the Advisory Council for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Commissioner.
Wilson also serves as a Board Member for the Missouri United School Insurance Council and the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
He is a member of the Kennett Rotary Club and he has served as a governing member of the Kennett Chamber of Commerce, the Kennett Educational Foundation, and the Twin Rivers Regional Hospital Board of Directors.
