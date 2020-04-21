Jackson Farmers Market kicks off with drive-thru event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Farmers Market kicked off its season on Tuesday by offering an alternative way to get people their local produce and products.
They held a drive-thru event and wore masks and gloves while they helped their customers staying in their cars.
Cars were backed up down the street waiting their turn to choose their items from the 17 vendors they offered.
"I was one of the people that got a little bit upset when they decided to postpone the one in Cape," Elyssa Glaus said. "I just thought, there's really got to be a better way than just holding it off completely. Because we need this, our farmers need this, our vendors need this and we need to see people; even if we have to see them from a distance, we still need to see them."
Before the event started, they listed the vendors and the products with each one so the customers knew ahead of time what was available and can get the order quicker.
