Ill. to receive $4.9B in COVID-19 relief funding

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Illinois will receive $4.9 billion in sate and local funding.
The relief aid will be used to help with the increased costs that state and local governments are facing due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The CARES Act allows state and local governments with more than 500,000 residents to apply directly to the Treasury Department for cash infusions.
According to U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth the following Illinois governments will receive funding: the City of Chicago and Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, Will Counties.
Additional funding for state and local governments has been proposed in the next relief bill.
Wording in the second bill will reportedly direct funding to more localities and increase spending flexibility.
“I’m glad the Senate was able to come together on a bipartisan basis to pass the CARES Act, which among its many purposes, will provide funding to help our state and local governments on the frontlines of the pandemic,” Durbin said. “But more funding is needed for Illinois and its localities, who are suffering from a significant loss in tax revenue. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to ensure that communities from every corner of our state will receive much-needed relief.”
The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that:
- are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State or government; and
- were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.
