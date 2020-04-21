Ill. to receive $4.9B in COVID-19 relief funding

“I’m glad the Senate was able to come together on a bipartisan basis to pass the CARES Act, which among its many purposes, will provide funding to help our state and local governments on the frontlines of the pandemic,” Durbin said. “But more funding is needed for Illinois and its localities, who are suffering from a significant loss in tax revenue. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to ensure that communities from every corner of our state will receive much-needed relief.”