IHSA cancels spring state tournaments, some spring contests could happen

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - High School spring sports tournaments have been canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year in Illinois.
The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board announced the decision to cancel spring tournaments on Tuesday, April 21.
The board said their decision comes on the heals of Governor JB Pritzker’s announcement to cancel all in-person classes for the rest of the semester, due to COVID-19.
In addition to the cancellation of spring tournaments, IHSA has decided to suspend summer contact days.
The board said it is open to potentially resuming summer contact days and spring sport games once it is deemed safe for players.
“Our thoughts right now are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities. Especially the seniors,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don’t get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams. By participating in high school sports and activities, they were exposed to life lessons in teamwork, leadership, and overcoming adversity that are difficult to replicate elsewhere. The latter is applicable now more than ever. We hope that we can band together and refocus all our efforts on supporting the doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the other essential personnel who are putting their health and safety on the line each day to keep us safe.”
IHSA offers state tournaments for the following sports and activities: Girls Badminton, Boys Gymnastics, Bass Fishing, Boys and Girls Track and Field, Boys and Girls Water Polo, Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis, Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Boys Volleyball, Baseball, and Softball.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.