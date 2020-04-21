Herrin House of Hope sees 300-400% increase in demand for 4th week

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin House of Hope reports a 300-400 percent increase in demand for meals for the fourth straight week.
According to the ministry, as of Monday, April 20, it reportedly surpassed 12,000 meals served in their COVID-19 relief efforts.
As part of its crisis response plan, and in response to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-in-place order, the House of Hope said they believe it’s important to make sure persons affected by lack of food, employment and financial options should be able to get a hot and nutritious meal for their families.
Due to extreme need, they say they are now providing up to two meals per day per household member.
Meals are available Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main-curbside entrance located at 112 N. 14th St. in Herrin.
Those receiving meals are asked to observe the social distancing markings in the outdoor line for service and are being screened by the hospitality team at the front door.
If you are interested in donating, you can click here for information.
The group is also looking for volunteers. You can come and help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The House of Hope is also recruiting those willing to help with a special cleaning detail each day Monday-Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you are willing to serve either of these times, you can email your name and contact phone number to Donna Kraniewski, acting COVID-19 relief volunteer coordinator, at donna.kraniewski@cofchurch.org.
Also, if you are a licensed food handler and a trained cook, baker or chef and would like to help in some meal preparations, please reach out to Rev. Dr. Troy Benitone at 217-725-7565 or by email at troy@cofchurch.org.
Lastly, if you are a restaurant of in food operation and have surplus food or inventory you can’t use, you can contact the group about donating food supplies, commodities and proteins. You can contact Director John Steve at 618-751-0053 or by email at steve87success@yahoo.com.
