Health Dept. reports new positive case in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported a new positive case of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The new case is a man in his 70s who likely acquired the virus from community spread. The health department said he has underlying health conditions and is currently hospitalized.
As of Tuesday, April 21, the health department reported 17 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County and seven lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County.
Of those positive cases, seven have recovered in Williamson County and four have recovered in Franklin County.
