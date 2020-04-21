Gov. Parson: Mo. on track to begin reopening on May 4

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Facebook that the state continues to put plans in place for the first phase of reopening Missouri on May 4.
Gov. Parson said there will be two phases in the gradual economic recovery plan from the COVID-19 crisis to protect those most at risk while “returning Missouri to a new normal.”
The governor is reaching out to the business community and to local and city government to put plans in place for the reopening.
On Monday, April 20, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported there are a total of 5,807 COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths in the state.
As of Monday, the only counties in southeast Missouri not reporting any positive cases are Mississippi and Wayne.
DHSS will release Tuesday’s numbers at 2 p.m.
Gov. Parson is not scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday on Facebook. The governor said he will be meeting with members of the media at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.