First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

The remainder of the week will be more unsettled as a couple of systems move west to east through the region. The first will spread clouds and showers/storms in the area on Wednesday…and will push off to the east on Thursday. Instability looks pretty marginal with this system so not much threat of strong storms…but Thursday looks to be a bit a bit chilly and wet, especially in the morning. Another system will approach on Friday with a chance of showers/storms….but should push off to the east by Saturday. Latest models are trending drier on Saturday, but wouldn’t be surprised to have at least a few showers lingering into early Saturday on the back side of the system, along with cool northwest breezes.