First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

The minor system that brought a few showers and thunderstorms to the region last evening is pushing off to the east this morning, allowing for clearing skies and slowly dropping air temps. Today will be a pleasant day, although a bit cool and breezy especially during the morning hours. Winds will be lighter by afternoon as high pressure moves overhead: highs today should range from the low 60s north to near 70 in the south. Tonight will be one last ‘quiet’ and cool night, before a more active pattern develops starting on Wednesday.
The remainder of the week will be more unsettled as a couple of systems move west to east through the region. The first will spread clouds and showers/storms in the area on Wednesday…and will push off to the east on Thursday. Instability looks pretty marginal with this system so not much threat of strong storms…but Thursday looks to be a bit a bit chilly and wet, especially in the morning. Another system will approach on Friday with a chance of showers/storms….but should push off to the east by Saturday. Latest models are trending drier on Saturday, but wouldn’t be surprised to have at least a few showers lingering into early Saturday on the back side of the system, along with cool northwest breezes.
