Expanded COVID-19 testing to continue in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Expanded testing for COVID-19 will continue for the next two weekends in Tennessee.
Health officials will test those who want the service April 25 and 26 and May 2 and 3. A list of sites can be found here.
In addition to the weekend testing sites, expanded testing will be offered five days a week at drive-through sites and health departments.
This past weekend, more than 11,000 received free COVID-19 tests at drive-through sites and rural county health departments statewide.
As of Monday, April 20 there are 7,238 COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths reported in Tennessee.
Of the virus patients, 730 have been hospitalized and 3,575 have recovered.
Also on Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced the state’s Safer at Home Order will expire on April 30, with the majority of businesses in 89 counties allowed to reopen on May 1.
Some businesses are scheduled to open on Monday, April 27.
Gov. Lee is scheduled to give an update on Tennessee’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
