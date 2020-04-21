COVID-19 relief fund created to help healthcare workers, social and community agencies

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A relief fund has been created to help healthcare workers, community and social service agencies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) has established the new fund called SIH COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Donations will be distributed by the SIH Foundation to help:
- Support healthcare professionals, staff, and all those behind the scenes
- Support the needs of patients during the COVID-19 crisis
- Assist SIH-partner agencies and local social service organizations
As of Tuesday, April 21, donors have pledged $20,000 to the fund.
In addition to the monetary funds, SIH said individuals and businesses are donating face shields, fabric masks and other needed supplies.
SIH is grateful to all who have donated.
"SIH is responding swiftly to meet these new challenges and provide the best care for the people in the communities we serve, " said SIH Vice President of Community Affairs Woody Thorne. “By contributing to our relief efforts, individuals will have a direct impact on the COVID-19 response right here in Southern Illinois.”
Supply and equipment donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. at the entrances of the SIH System Office on the southeast side of University Mall in Carbondale.
For more information and to make a monetary donation to the SIH COVID-19 Relief Fund , click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.