31,508 COVID-19 cases, 1,349 deaths reported in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 response in Illinois during his daily briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 31,508 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,349 have died from the illness.
Approximately 148,358 have been tested in Illinois.
According to IDPH, the only counties in southern Illinois that do not have any reported COVID-19 cases are Hardin and Pope.
