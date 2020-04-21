31,508 COVID-19 cases, 1,349 deaths reported in Ill.

On Monday, IDPH announced 31,508 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,349 have died from the illness in Illinois. (Source: Illinois Department of Public Health)
April 21, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 5:42 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 response in Illinois during his daily briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 31,508 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,349 have died from the illness.

Approximately 148,358 have been tested in Illinois.

According to IDPH, the only counties in southern Illinois that do not have any reported COVID-19 cases are Hardin and Pope.

