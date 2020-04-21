City of Paducah to offer wellness checks by phone for residents

“Several years ago, during the ice storm, the City’s Police and Fire departments went door to door in many areas checking on residents. This pandemic is a bit different," said Mayor Brandi Harless. "The need for social distancing has caused us to rely on technology to check on each other rather than with in-person visits. I know that many churches and agencies including the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center are calling their congregations and participants. The City of Paducah wants to do our part to help.”