Changes to your grocery store experience due to COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many shoppers are seeing changes in their grocery store shopping experience.
Things may look a little different when you walk into the grocery store these days.
Schnucks Spokesperson Paul Simon is based in St. Louis. He said the pandemic has led to a number of noticable changes.
“This is an ever-changing situation that we are in and we continue to evolve and adapt," he said.
All Schnuck stores across the region are stocking their shelves, cleaning their stores, suspending food sampling and focusing on health and safety.
“The safety of our teammates and our customers is the top priority for us," Simon said.
At each entrance, a teammate (employee) greets people with disinfecting wipes.
Throughout the store, there are signs and certain services like the salad bar closed.
One sign on the ground at the meat counter reads: “Stay 6 feet apart from the next customer,” while another sign in the checkout line reads: “Please wait to be called forward."
“First things the customers will notice are the plexiglass barriers that we’ve installed,” Simon said. “We’re using every other check lane when possible to give more space in between our customers, and we are also asking our customers to also wear face coverings when they are coming into our stores.”
One customer, Larry Herring, said he visits the Carbondale Schnucks store at least three times a week, and does not mind the changes.
“I still got all the items I needed so I’m pretty secure...Nothing really has changed...I feel this is just a temporary segment right now where it’s just going to pass in the nearby future," Herring said.
Schnucks has been serving the community for 80 years with hopes to continue.
“As an essential business, our teammates and our stores are working hard every day, they are under a lot of stress , a lot of pressure," Simon said. "We ask for our customers understand and their patience. And also we thank them for continuing to shop with us.”
Customers may choose to have their groceries delivered, or curbside pickup options are available through Instacart.
