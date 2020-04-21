Benton man charged with second-degree assault

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -One man is in police custody after he stole another man’s vehicle in Paducah.
On April 17, Michael Cash, 34, of Benton stole Tracy Walter’s 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck.
Walter told police about 4 p.m. Friday that he was delivering groceries to a home on the 300 block of Ashbrook Avenue.
He said a man, identified as Michael Cash, came out of the home, shoved him and jumped in his truck and fled.
Police recovered the truck a short distance away and released it to Walter.
A resident of the home said Cash had been released from Keeton Correctional facility earlier in the day.
Cash was arrested on second-degree robbery charges early Saturday morning after he returned to the Ashbrook Avenue home.
He was charged with second-degree assault and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.