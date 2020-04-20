5 year-old dies in fatal Caruthersville crash, man in serious condition

By Ashley Smith | April 19, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 11:49 PM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A five-year-old girl has died in a car accident in Caruthersville, Mo.

According to the Missouri State Highway Partol, the driver was in a van, driving west on East 7th street, near Maple Street, when the van ran off the right side of road.

The van became airborne, drove through a fence, and struck a tree.

The 5 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, by the Pemiscot County Coroner.

The driver has been taken to a local hospital. He is in serious condition.

