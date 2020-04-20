What you need to know April 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 20.
It is a mild morning with temperatures in the 40s, but patchy fog could impact travel.
Most of the day will be sunny. Cloud cover starts to increase by the afternoon.
Pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon. Some storms could be severe. The main threat is heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail.
Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday will be windy, but dry and sunny.
More rain and storms are back in the forecast later this week.
- A five-year-old girl was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Caruthersville, Mo. The driver is in serious condition after he was impaled in the chest with a fence post.
- A double deadly shooting investigation is underway in Butler Co., Mo. A child and a woman were killed.
- A Christopher, Ill. man was a arrested for breaking windows at two Carbondale businesses.
- The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
- The City of Portageville passed a new stay-at-home order. Those caught breaking the order could face a fine of up to $500 and/or 90 days in jail.
- A coronavirus survivor, who nearly lost ability to walk, tells protesters to stay home and to ‘stop complaining.’
- A Heartland church and Texas Roadhouse helped to feed 500 people Sunday.
- Many in the Jackson, Mo. community helped celebrate a girl’s 13th birthday with a surprise parade.
