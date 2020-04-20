Summer games altered due to COVID-19

MISSOURI (KFVS) -After weeks of discussion, Special Olympics Missouri has decided to alter this year’s State Summer Games originally scheduled for June 5-7 in Columbia.
The organization already called for the cancellation of all SOMO events through May 31 due to COVID-19.
The State Summer Games can’t be pushed back due to the fall sports schedule.
Most of the area competitions for fall sports already have dates and venues scheduled.
With the uncertainty of how long this virus will continue to impact the nation, Special Olympics has decided to move forward with a series of alternate program opportunities.
They are as follows:
- Virtual State Summer Games- They are in the early stages of trying to take the State Summer Games online.
- An announcement about the events athletes can compete in, how to register, and much more, will be made in a Facebook Live at 6 p.m. on May 1.
- Volleyball and powerlifting will be offered at State Outdoor Games (Sept. 24-27 in Jefferson City)
- Local track & field and swimming competitions could be offered later this summer or fall
- As of right now, it’s too early to tell if any of the areas will be able to reschedule track & field and swimming competitions.
- Stand-alone soccer invitational this fall at the Training for Life Campus- As a way to jumpstart the soccer program, they will offer a soccer training/invitational this fall at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City.
For the latest up to date information go to the Special Olympics Missouri Facebook page or website.
