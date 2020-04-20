Subway, Feeding America partner to provide meals; SEMO food bank to benefit

MILFORD, Conn.. (KFVS) -Starting on April 20, Subway and Feeding America are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the county.
The SEMO food bank will be one of many food banks benefiting from this partnership.
With the purchase of every Footlong through April 30, Subway will provide a meal to Feeding America.
“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes. “From keeping our restaurants open and safe, to providing better-for-you food options, to our Franchise Owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve. And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”
As of December 2019, the Feeding America network of food banks served about 40 million people a year.
It has seen a drastic uptick in need, an unprecedented increase of 17 million people, who will rely on food banks during this uncertain time.
Feeding America is projecting that food banks will need an additional $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers can order through the Subway app, on order.subway.com or by visiting Subway.com to find their closest restaurant offering takeout.
