State activates COVID-19 alternate housing facility in southern Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The state of Illinois activated a pre-staged alternate housing facility in Jefferson County at the request of the local government.
Authorities in the county reported a recent spike in positive cases of COVID-19, including more than 17 cases linked to a long-term care facility.
“We are grateful to have an Alternative Housing option for Jefferson County,” said Amy Harrison, Jefferson County Health Department administrator. “Occasionally when we as the County Health Department place someone under an isolation or quarantine order, it is difficult for that individual to maintain due to the setup of their home or they may have a family member that is vulnerable due to an underlying health condition. This would be a perfect option for either of those situations.”
The purpose of the alternate housing facility is to provide a place where people can go to safely isolate or quarantine in order to not expose others in their home. These alternate facilities are not designed to provide medical care for individuals.
The local health department refers individuals to an alternate housing facility. It will screen each individual prior to entry to determine health status and eligibility, monitor the individual throughout the day and will determine when an individual can safely return home.
