Staff conduct more than 11K COVID-19 tests in Tenn. over the weekend

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Health officials in Tennessee were very busy over the weekend.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 11,230 COVID-19 tests were administered across the state.
Staff with health departments statewide and the Tennessee National Guard helped collect and administer the tests.
State health officials said more than 5,700 Tennesseans took advantage of the drive through expanded testing throughout on Saturday.
As of Sunday, April 19, there are 7,070 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths reported in Tennessee.
Of the virus patients, 724 have been hospitalized and 3,344 have recovered.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give an update on the number of cases in Tennessee and the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
