Southern Seven Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 cases, including 1st in Hardin County

By Amber Ruch | April 20, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 2:24 PM

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in its region, including the first case in Hardin County.

The health department says the Hardin County case is a man in his 50s.

The other cases include a woman in her 30s from Alexander County; four men from Pulaski County: one in his 20s, two in their 40s and one in his 50s; and a woman in her 40s from Union County. All are being isolated.

As of Monday, April 20, the health department reports a total of 22 cases and no deaths.

  • Alexander County - 2 cases
  • Johnson County - 2 cases
  • Hardin County - 1 case
  • Massac County - 3 cases (2 of the 3 recovered)
  • Pulaski County - 9 cases
  • Union County - 5 cases

The following hotlines are available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.

  • Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
  • Saint Francis Healthcare System 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
  • Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)

