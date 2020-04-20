Southern Seven Health Dept. reports new COVID-19 cases, including 1st in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in its region, including the first case in Hardin County.
The health department says the Hardin County case is a man in his 50s.
The other cases include a woman in her 30s from Alexander County; four men from Pulaski County: one in his 20s, two in their 40s and one in his 50s; and a woman in her 40s from Union County. All are being isolated.
As of Monday, April 20, the health department reports a total of 22 cases and no deaths.
- Alexander County - 2 cases
- Johnson County - 2 cases
- Hardin County - 1 case
- Massac County - 3 cases (2 of the 3 recovered)
- Pulaski County - 9 cases
- Union County - 5 cases
The following hotlines are available to answer your questions and advise you on your next steps for treatment in the Southern Seven region.
- Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
- Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
- Saint Francis Healthcare System 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
- Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.