Portageville, Mo. to begin allowing limited, non-essential businesses to reopen

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland city is starting to slowly open up their community.
The City of Portageville extended its stay-at-home order on Sunday, April 19. It now goes through May 4, but will allow limited, non-essential stores to open up so long as they follow the same social distancing orders already in place.
We talked with Mayor Vince Berry who said they wanted to give a few non-essential stores an opportunity to open up to start making money again.
"By the governor's order, they realize that if they can follow the Center for Disease and Control guidelines and we can make sure that we can there's no possibility of transmission of the virus, that these non-essential businesses can operate," Berry said.
Berry said they have developed a hygiene and social distancing plan that they have to follow by appointment only and not all non-essential businesses are able to open for business, such as hair salons.
The stay-at-home order states that non-essential businesses shall continue to cease all activities within the city except that a business can be conducted with point of sale transactions via telephone or internet and delivery product by pick up or delivery.
The business activities consisting of employees or contractors performing activities at their own residences and athletic clubs can open if they follow the CDC guidelines limiting the number of people, including employees.
