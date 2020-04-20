Police looking for missing, endangered 17-year-old

NEW MADRID COUNTY , Mo. (KFVS) -The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 17 year old missing/endangered female.
Jillian P. Reed is a 17 year old white female.
She is 5′4″, 185 lbs, has blue eyes and brown hair.
Jillian was last seen in Lilbourn, MO wearing a black hoodie with “NMCC 2021” on the front and carrying a pink back pack.
If you see Jillian or know where she may be, please contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at (573)748-2516.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.