Police looking for missing, endangered 17-year-old
New Madrid County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 17-year-old Jillian P. Reed. (Source: NMCSO)
By Jessica Ladd | April 20, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 4:28 PM

NEW MADRID COUNTY , Mo. (KFVS) -The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 17 year old missing/endangered female.

Jillian P. Reed is a 17 year old white female.

She is 5′4″, 185 lbs, has blue eyes and brown hair.

Jillian was last seen in Lilbourn, MO wearing a black hoodie with “NMCC 2021” on the front and carrying a pink back pack.

If you see Jillian or know where she may be, please contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at (573)748-2516.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.