Patchy Fog And Sun This Morning

A mild start with temperatures in the 40s and patchy fog outside. Sunny skies take over most of the day with some clouds starting to slowly increase by the afternoon. A small disturbance will allow isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up during the late afternoon. These could have heavy downpours, strong winds, and small hail. There is a slight chance one may be strong enough to be severe warned. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.