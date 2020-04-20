Patchy Fog And Sun This Morning

A mild start with temperatures in the 40s and patchy fog outside. Sunny skies take over most of the day with some clouds starting to slowly increase by the afternoon. A small disturbance will allow isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up during the late afternoon. These could have heavy downpours, strong winds, and small hail. There is a slight chance one may be strong enough to be severe warned. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday will be windier, but dry and sunny. Enjoy this since there will be several systems this week bringing more rain and storms. There will be periods of dry conditions between these systems, but it does not look to be much.
-Lisa
