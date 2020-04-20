One more dry day, then the weather becomes active again

Scattered thunderstorms possible through the first part of the late evening hours, then calmer weather takes over again as we head into Tuesday. Tonight after the rain and thunderstorms move out of the area around midnight, lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by daybreak. Lots of sunshine expected on Tuesday with highs ranging from the lower 60s north to near 70 south. It will be a little breezier than it was on Monday. Wednesday through Friday look unsettled and a couple different systems move through the Heartland.