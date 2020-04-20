6 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported six new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 20.
The new confirmed cases include:
- Woman in her 50s is in isolation at home
- Woman in her 20s is in isolation at home
- Woman in her 40s in is isolation at home
- Man in his 70s is in isolation at home
- Woman in her 70s is in isolation at home
- Woman in her 90s is in isolation at the hospital
That makes 68 total positive cases in the county.
Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the health department, said they have had seven people recover from the virus.
