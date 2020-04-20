5 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 death in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reports five new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday, April 20.
The health department said a man in his 80s died after he was previously confirmed as having COVID-19.
The five new cases in the county include:
- Man in his 20s
- Man in his 30s
- Man in his 40s
- Man in his 50s
- Man in his 50s
According to the health department, all of these have been isolated and are believed to have acquired the virus through local contact with known or suspected cases.
As of Monday, April 20, there have been 48 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including six deaths. Twenty of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.