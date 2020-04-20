More than $240,000 raised to help SIU Carbondale students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -More than $240,000 has been raised to help Southern Illinois University Carbondale students who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SIU Carbondale had an emergency fund to aid students in a crisis, but the pandemic wiped out the available funding.
The SIU Foundation, which raises funds to benefit the university, turned to the university’s alumni and friends for help.
Since the foundation’s first appeal on March 24, more than 1,000 donors have contributed more than $240,000 to the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund.
The fund provides financial assistance for needs not covered by traditional financial aid or scholarships.
“The funds raised have been used to help students meet their physical and financial needs,” said Lori Stettler, vice chancellor for student affairs. “The virus knows no boundaries, and our students are no exception. They are experiencing things like homelessness, food insecurity, inability to pay rent and utilities, securing medications and taking care of their dependents.”
Thanks to the donations, SIU has been able to respond to more than 2,000 requests from students.
The university has distributed hundreds of boxes of food and more than 100 laptops; offered to cover internet access; helped students who have children by supplying diapers, baby food and other infant care items; and processed more than 300 emergency fund requests for rent, utilities, medicine, books and transportation.
Many of the donations have come in the form of items for the Saluki Food Pantry.
Walgreens donated more than $1,500 worth of toiletries.
Some alumni even packed meals for the food pantry.
The SIU Foundation itself identified a $90,000 gift that can be used for any purpose, to support the fund.
Fifty thousand is being used to match donations of others.
Members of the SIU Foundation board were among many individuals who reached out to their own Saluki Networks.
Even the Marching Salukis were involved, thanking donors with a remote version of the university’s fight song.
“Everyone is living up to the theme of the emergency fund effort: ‘Salukis helping Salukis,” said Rae Goldsmith, chief executive office. “Our goal is to help students stay on track to graduation. Our donors are making that possible.”
