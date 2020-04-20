More than 5K COVID-19 cases, 176 deaths reported in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, April 19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported there are a total of 5,667 COVID-19 cases and 176 deaths in the state.
Approximately 55,873 individuals have been tested for the virus in Missouri.
As of Sunday, the only counties in southeast Missouri not reporting any positive cases are Mississippi and Wayne.
Health officials continue to urge residents to abide by Stay-at-Home orders to help keep COVID-19 from spreading.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s response to the virus and the latest number of cases in a briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
