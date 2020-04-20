Millions of PPE arriving in Ill.; 30,357 COVID-19 cases, 1,290 deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - An airlift of personal protection equipment (PPE) is scheduled to arrive in Illinois Monday morning, April 20.
The arrival of millions of masks and gloves follows a previous delivery earlier this week.
According to Governor JB Pritzker, the PPE will be taken to a state warehouse where it will be inventoried and performance quality will be checked.
Once the PPE passes inspection, it will be shipped out to first responders and healthcare professionals.
Gov. Pritzker said the PPE supplies are coming from another country.
On Sunday, April 19, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,197 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths in the state.
The total number of individuals that have tested positive for the virus in Illinois is 30,357 in 93 counties. There has been a total of 1,290 deaths reported.
Gov. Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on the number of cases and the state’s response in his daily COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20.
