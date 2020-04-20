Map shows Census self-response rate by state

(KFVS) - If you want to know how many people in your community are responding to the 2020 Census, there’s a map for that.
The map shows the self-response rate by state. You can also narrow it down to county, city and more.
In the Heartland:
- Cape Girardeau County, Mo. - 54.1 percent
- Scott County, Mo. - 49.6 percent
- Perry County, Mo. - 57.6 percent
- Stoddard County, Mo. - 53 percent
- Mississippi County, Mo. - 47.2 percent
- Jackson County, Ill. - 45 percent
- Alexander County, Ill. - 36 percent
- Union County, Ill. - 56.8 percent
- Williamson County, Ill. - 51.3 percent
- McCracken County, Ky. - 57.9 percent
- Graves County, Ky. - 56 percent
- Ballard County, Ky. - 48.8 percent
- Calloway County, Ky. - 54.8 percent
