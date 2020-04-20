Map shows Census self-response rate by state

By Amber Ruch | April 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 4:26 PM

(KFVS) - If you want to know how many people in your community are responding to the 2020 Census, there’s a map for that.

You can click here to check.

The map shows the self-response rate by state. You can also narrow it down to county, city and more.

In the Heartland:

  • Cape Girardeau County, Mo. - 54.1 percent
  • Scott County, Mo. - 49.6 percent
  • Perry County, Mo. - 57.6 percent
  • Stoddard County, Mo. - 53 percent
  • Mississippi County, Mo. - 47.2 percent
  • Jackson County, Ill. - 45 percent
  • Alexander County, Ill. - 36 percent
  • Union County, Ill. - 56.8 percent
  • Williamson County, Ill. - 51.3 percent
  • McCracken County, Ky. - 57.9 percent
  • Graves County, Ky. - 56 percent
  • Ballard County, Ky. - 48.8 percent
  • Calloway County, Ky. - 54.8 percent

If you haven’t already, you can click here to take the Census.

