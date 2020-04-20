KFVS12 & SEMO Food Bank Hosting “Virtual” Food Drive

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank provides food to 140 charitable and disaster relief programs in Southeast Missouri. Member agencies include food pantries, soup kitchens, domestic violence and homeless shelters, senior citizen programs, children’s programs, and non-profit rehabilitation facilities. The food bank’s 16-county coverage area includes Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, and Wayne counties. The mission of Southeast Missouri Food Bank is to end hunger and leverage the power of food to build a healthy community. The Food Bank is affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest food bank network, and has received the highest possible rating from Charity Navigator, attesting to its adherence to best practices. Those interested in helping can do so by making a tax-deductible contribution, donating food, or scheduling a time to volunteer. More information about SEMO Food Bank and its programs is available at semofoodbank.org