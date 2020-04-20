KFVS12 & SEMO Food Bank Hosting “Virtual” Food Drive

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KFVS-TV has partnered with the SEMO Food Bank to host “The Heartland Strong Virtual Food Drive.” The event is designed to allow viewers to donate to the SEMO Food Bank remotely, without leaving their homes.
According to KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager Chris Conroy, KFVS12 is running on-air public service announcements, social media posts, along with newscast mentions to promote donations to the drive. Viewers can simply go to KFVS12.com/strong for more information, and for a link to the SEMO Food Bank “virtual” store.
“The folks at the SEMO Food Bank are doing amazing work,” said Conroy. “But since the outbreak of Covid-19, the number of families needing food assistance has increased dramatically, and we want to help.”
According to Conroy, in addition to the station’s promotional efforts, KFVS12 is also making the first donation of $1,250. KFVS12’s parent company, Gray Television, is matching that donation for a total of $2,500 to kick off the food drive.
“We’re proud that Gray Television is stepping up and making these donations to food drives in many of their local stations’ markets across the country,” continued Conroy.
When viewers log on to the SEMO Food Bank’s food drive page, they can easily click their way through a virtual grocery story, picking items and amounts that will be purchased by the Food Bank for distribution to needy families.
“Now, more than ever, we need the public’s help to continue purchasing more food,” said Joseph Keys, President and CEO of the SEMO Food Bank. “This Heartland Strong Virtual Food Drive will help keep our warehouse stocked, so we can continue feeding our neighbors in need.”
According to Keys, their relationships with the food industry allows them to acquire more food per dollar than the average person could get at the grocery store.
“With every $1 donation, you can help us provide four meals to a family,” continued Keys. “That’s why this virtual food drive allows your donation to go farther and feed more people. Please consider donating.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank provides food to 140 charitable and disaster relief programs in Southeast Missouri. Member agencies include food pantries, soup kitchens, domestic violence and homeless shelters, senior citizen programs, children’s programs, and non-profit rehabilitation facilities. The food bank’s 16-county coverage area includes Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, and Wayne counties. The mission of Southeast Missouri Food Bank is to end hunger and leverage the power of food to build a healthy community. The Food Bank is affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest food bank network, and has received the highest possible rating from Charity Navigator, attesting to its adherence to best practices. Those interested in helping can do so by making a tax-deductible contribution, donating food, or scheduling a time to volunteer. More information about SEMO Food Bank and its programs is available at semofoodbank.org
KFVS-TV is the CBS Network affiliate serving the Cape Girardeau, Paducah, Harrisburg television market since 1954, and is a free broadcast service of Gray Television, Inc. KFVS12 also operates WQWQ-TV, a CW affiliate, The Circle, a country music lifestyle channel, MeTV Heartland, Grit Network, KFVS12.com, Heartland Weekend.com, and numerous digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.