ISP creates new investigation zone in southern Illinois; reorganizes 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced there are plans to add an investigative zone in southern Illinois and to realign a couple of existing zones in the region.
Previously DCI was divided up into seven zones.
Under the new plan there will be eight zones. two counties will be moved from Zone 6 into Zone 7 and Zone 7 will be divided into two separate zones, creating Zone 8.
The new zone, Zone 8, will cover 19 counties in southeast Illinois.
According to ISP, the realignment and creation of the new zone will allow for better support to local law enforcement and a better engaged investigative presence.
“ISP DCI’s new investigative zones will allow us to more effectively deploy personnel and resources where they are needed to better address crime, especially violent crime, drugs and public integrity,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
ISP stated the decrease of two counties in Zone 6 will allow investigators to add support to Metro East homicide cases.
Zone 6, in Collinsville, reportedly handles the most homicides of any zone in the state, primarily in Madison and St. Clair Counties.
The following is the restructuring of the DCI zones:
- DCI Zone 6 will now cover Calhoun, Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe Counties. The Zone 6 headquarters will remain in Collinsville.
- DCI Zone 7 will cover Randolph, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Union, Johnson, Pope, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac and Hardin Counties. The Zone 7 headquarters will remain in DuQuoin.
- DCI Zone 8 (new) will cover Bond, Clinton, Marion, Fayette, Effingham, Cumberland, Clark, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Hamilton, White Saline and Gallatin Counties. The Zone 8 headquarters will be based in Effingham with a satellite office in Centralia.
Previous to this announcement, ISP stated Zone 7 would be split into Zone 7 North and Zone 7 South, but with the same county coverage outline and addition of a satellite office in Centralia.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.